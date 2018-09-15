One killed, three injured in crash in Gauteng

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured when a truck and a car collided at the N12 and R28 intersection in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At about 4.45am, paramedics from ER24 and local emergency services arrived on the scene where they found the truck lying on its side, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

The severely damaged car was found a few metres away. Upon assessment, paramedics found that the driver of the car sustained fatal injuries. He was declared dead on the scene.

Another two men and a woman were found seriously injured and trapped inside the car. The Westonaria fire department had to use rescue equipment to free them from the wreckage. Once freed, they were stabilised and rushed to Randfontein Lenmed Hospital for further care.

The driver of the truck was found walking around on the scene. He was assessed by paramedics but later declined to be transported to hospital. The circumstances surrounding the collision were not yet known, Vermaak said.