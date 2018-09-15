KZN man gets life sentence for raping his daughter

A 31-year-old man was this week convicted and sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court to life imprisonment for raping his teenage daughter, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

He was further sentenced to nine years imprisonment for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

“During December 2016, the 13-year-old victim was staying with her father at Esigodini in Pietermaritzburg when her father strangled and raped her. The victim managed to fight back and fled,” Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

“On the same day, the man proceeded to the home of the girl’s mother where he attacked the woman and her two daughters with a bush knife. They managed to fight back and overpower the suspect before he was forced out of the house. The 13-year-old then informed her mother that she was raped by her own father.”

The matter was reported to police and charges of rape and assault GBH were opened at Plessislaer police station for investigation. The docket was transferred to the Plessislaer family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit for further investigation and the man was arrested. He was denied bail and was kept in custody until the sentencing on Thursday, Mbele said.