 
menu
South Africa 15.9.2018 09:44 am

Two seriously injured in Durban car crash

ANA
Two injured in car crash in Durban

Two injured in car crash in Durban

The two victims were stabilised by advanced life support paramedics on the scene before being transported to hospital.

Two people were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and rolled several times on, in Durban in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene at Essenwood Road, shortly before 2am to find the car had rolled and come to a rest on its wheels, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“Two occupants had sustained serious injuries and were stabilised by advanced life support paramedics on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.”

The cause of the accident was not yet known, Jamieson said.

Related Stories
Pedestrian killed on Joe Slovo Drive 15.9.2018
One killed, three injured in crash in Gauteng 15.9.2018
Two killed, one injured in Durban car crash 15.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.