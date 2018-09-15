Two seriously injured in Durban car crash

Two people were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and rolled several times on, in Durban in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene at Essenwood Road, shortly before 2am to find the car had rolled and come to a rest on its wheels, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“Two occupants had sustained serious injuries and were stabilised by advanced life support paramedics on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.”

The cause of the accident was not yet known, Jamieson said.