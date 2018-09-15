Two killed, one injured in Durban car crash

Two people were killed and another was injured when a car veered out of control and crashed into a road sign before smashing into a wall along Sydenham Hill Road, Durban in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene just after 1am to find the car against the wall, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“The vehicle, which had five occupants, had somehow lost control before colliding with a road sign and then the wall. Two females, believed to be in their 20s, were found to have sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene.”

One person sustained minor injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care. At this stage the events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police were on the scene to investigate, Jamieson said.