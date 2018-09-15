PICS: The Citizen lensman’s award-winning photographs

The Citizen photographer Jacques Nelles won the Upcoming/Rising Star award at the prestigious Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards on Thursday evening.

Nelles started working for The Citizen in 2016.

He studied photojournalism and documentary photography at the Market Photo Workshop.

Based in Pretoria, Nelles prefers to work on stories revolving around societal issues in the capital city.

These were the three photographs that he submitted for the awards.

