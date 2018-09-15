 
South Africa 15.9.2018 06:10 am

PICS: The Citizen lensman’s award-winning photographs

Citizen reporter
Jacques Nelles pictured at The Citizen, 11 May 2016.

Photographer Jacques Nelles won the Upcoming/Rising Star award at the prestigious Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards.

The Citizen photographer Jacques Nelles won the Upcoming/Rising Star award at the prestigious Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards on Thursday evening.

Taxi drivers are seen dancing and singing during a march to the Department of Transport and the Union Buildings, 8 November 2017, they demand to have dialogue with the Transport minister, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Nelles started working for The Citizen in 2016.

He studied photojournalism and documentary photography at the Market Photo Workshop.

Children play on a swing above a puddle of water after the previous night’s rain in a park in Soshanguve, 26 September 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Based in Pretoria, Nelles prefers to work on stories revolving around societal issues in the capital city.

These were the three photographs that he submitted for the awards.

A soldier parachutes down during a military demonstration at the Roodewal Bombing Range, 1 June 2017, Limpopo. Picture: Jacques Nelles

