Emotions run high at funeral of seven shack fire victims in Koster

Emotions ran high today at the funeral service of seven family members who died in a shack fire in Reagile, Koster.

Boitumelo Mafoko, aged 48, her five children, Debogang Mafoko, 21, Boikanyo Mafoko, 19, Manga Mafoko, five, Mpopo Mafoko, three, Koketso Mafoko, two, and grandchild four-month-old Sanga Mafoko died when their shack caught fire in the early hours of Saturday. The fire was suspected to have been caused by an unattended candle.

Neighbours and family members cried as seven coffins entered the yard where they lost their lives in Senthumule informal settlement.

The coffins were laid out where the shack used to be, and they were later taken to the grandparents’ home and the sports ground were the official service was held.

Two family members were given immediate medical attention when one cried, vomited and lost consciousness.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro said the manner in which the Mafoko family died should be a reminder to government to work hard to provide services to the people.

“This has made us as government more aware of the living conditions of our people. This is a promise as the leader of the people to begin providing for our people, to reminds us to be quick in our actions,” he said.

Family representative Martha Dinake said the family was still trying to get used to the situation.

North West Social Development MEC Hoffman Galeng said a house would be built for the two surviving young boys. They were not at home when the fire started. One boy slept at a friend’s place and the other one went to sleep at his grandparents’ home.

The two surviving boys would be left in the care of their grandparents.

– African News Agency (ANA)

