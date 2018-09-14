 
South Africa 14.9.2018 05:34 pm

ANC study group on basic education concerned about school violence

ANA
A screengrab from one of the videos of pupils assaulting teachers circulating on social media.

Educating pupils is ‘a societal issue and needs parents and communities to play a central role in instilling a sense of right and wrong in our children’.

The African National Congress (ANC) study group of basic education today said it was worried about school violence after a teacher was stabbed to death by a learner in Zeerust in the North West.

The teacher was stabbed on Thursday. This incident comes after another violent incident in Eldorado Park Secondary School, Johannesburg, where a grade 8 pupil pulled a gun on a teacher.

Chairperson Nomalungelo Gina said: “As the ANC structure responsible for oversight in the Basic Education Sector, we are very concerned about the surge of violence that seems to be on the rise in our schools.”

Gina said this re-emphasised the need to re-evaluate safety and security measures in schools. Schools have generally implemented physical safety interventions such as the installation of burglar bars on doors and windows, having a close relationship with the nearest police station, hiring of security guards, and erecting walls and fences.

Although these interventions have been put in place, it was of equal importance to focus on non-physical violence reduction measures targeted at learners and teachers.

“Our schools are meant to be safe havens for both the learner and the teacher, where learning and development takes place. The education of our learners is a societal issue and needs parents and communities to play a central role in instilling a sense of right and wrong in our children.”

“We reiterate the importance of parent involvement, the reintroduction of school guidance counsellors and other crucial interventions aimed at modifying and managing learner behaviour,” said Gina.

She said the African National Congress sent its condolences to the family, friends and learners of the deceased teacher. “Our thoughts are with them during this very difficult time,” added Gina.

African News Agency (ANA)

