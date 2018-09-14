Isidingo say they’ve never worked with ‘racist’ casting boss

SABC 3 soapie Isidingo claim they have never worked with casting agency boss Mary Ann Miller, who made racial remarks in a list of voice notes.
A TimesLive report claims Isidingo publicist Cathrine Sidyiyo distanced the soapie from Miller’s comments.
She said the production did not condone her actions. Miller in one of the voice notes claimed she was looking for 17 extras. Sidyiyo claimed the callout for 17 extras for the production was false as Miller was not even on their database.
The casting boss is based in Cape Town, according to Sidyiyo, who said: “We as Isidingo distance ourselves from the racist remarks that she made.”
Miller apologised for offending anyone in an effort to defend herself.
“I could have handled it better. I am absolutely not a racist. I have a group called ‘friends’ that help friends and 70% of the people from that group are people I have met and worked with. They are mainly black people and some are coloureds. If I was a racist my group that gives people equal and free opportunities would not exist. I would have called it a whites-only group or blacks-only group,” she said.
She maintained she felt attacked by members in the group when she was asked about her swearing and the racist comments.
The use of vernac in a WhatsApp group had resulted in a confrontation between Miller and actress Gugu Xofa.
In a sound clip compilation from WhatsApp group voice notes republished by The Sowetan, Miller – who owns Talent Agencies – can be heard saying she was not responsible (historically) for what happened to Xofa between their forefathers.
“Fit in or f**k off – those are my very good words … I am only willing to help people that are rational and straight in their mind. Don’t come with history and all this sh*t, it’s not my problem. If it’s your problem, go and take a freaking Aids test or something. Other than that, stick by my back and you’ll get work. Other than that, not … bye bye.”
In another clip, she demanded that people speak English because it’s a “universal language” – otherwise, “f**k off you Af”. She also mocked African languages.
Other choice phrases included:
- “You are black and it means that your skin is black. I am white because my skin is white. Why do we have to fight about this all the time?”
- “You guys clearly do not get work, that is why you are frustrated on another group or something. If you have acting ability, you would be in an acting agency. Other than that you are just useless f**king people who sit on the street.”
- “Without us you would not get jobs.”
- “Don’t send messages, go sleep in your little cave. Maybe you can ask Mandela to resurrect you. No more from my side. I am only helping my friends …”
- “This is revolution k*k. You typical Afs … Go and live your own life or your grandfathers. Don’t make us your problem because of past revolutions. F**k you all.”
She also referred to certain people on the group as “c*nts” after they apparently didn’t seem grateful for an offer of work despite her admitting it wasn’t a good rate.
Isidingo say they've never worked with 'racist' casting boss
Mary Ann Bernadotte Miller. Image/Facebook.
The casting agency owner says she felt attacked by vernacular-speaking members of the group when asked about her swearing.
