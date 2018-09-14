Armed robber dies in shoot-out with police in KZN

An armed robber was killed following a shoot-out with police in KwaMashu last night while officers were conducting a series of operations in various areas in the KwaZulu-Natal province, the SA Police Service said today.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said officers conducting an anti-crime operation noticed a stolen vehicle and tried to approach the suspects.

“Police instructed the four occupants in the vehicle to stop but they sped off whilst firing shots at police. Police officers returned fire and a 35-year-old suspect was fatally shot whilst three suspects managed to flee during the shooting,” said Mbele.

Officers later discovered the men had been involved in a robbery at a house in Yellow Park.

While searching for the suspects in the Siyanda area, officers arrested another man, unconnected to the shooting, for the illegal possession of a pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition.

Another three suspects were arrested in King Cetshwayo after police seized two fireams and 23 rounds of ammunition.

In another incident at the Mahube Reserve in Esikhaleni, police arrested a 27-year-old man who was found in possession of an R4 automatic rifle and 20 rounds of ammunition.

– African News Agency (ANA)

