Mpembe Marikana murder case postponed to February

Former North West provincial deputy commissioner Major General William Mpembe and eight other policemen appeared briefly in the North West High Court on Friday.

They are facing charges relating to shooting incidents in Marikana near Rustenburg prior to the Marikana massacre in August 16, 2012.

The former policeman, who is now head of security at a mining house in Marikana, is accused of the murder of Semi Jokanisi, Tembelakhe Mati, Warrant Officer Hendrik Tsietsi Monene, and Warrant Officer Sello Ronnie Lepaauku.

He is charged alongside retired Colonel Salmon Johannes Vermaak, 53, together with Constable Nkosana Mguye, 38, Warrant Officer Masilo Mogale, 49, Warrant Officer Katlego Joseph Sekgweleya, 39, and Khazamola Phillip Makhubela, 49, are accused of the murder of Pumzile Sokhanyile.

Their case was postponed to February 8, 2019, for pre-conference.

Mpembe, 55, faces other charges of defeating the ends of justice, contravention of the contravention of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Act as well as contravention of the Commission Act.

Vermaak further faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the Commission Act.

Mpembe and Vermaak were granted R5,000 bail each while Mguye, Mogale, Sekgweleya and Makhubela were released on R2,000 bail each.

Van Zyl, Madoda and Pule are accused of defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act.

They allegedly failed to disclose that mineworker Modisaotsile van Wyk Sagalala died in custody while being transported to Lonmin premises on August 16, 2012.

Their case was postponed to October 19 for legal representation.