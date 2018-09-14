 
South Africa 14.9.2018 01:06 pm

Western Cape companies to explore Russian market

ANA
Picture: WorldFood Moscow website

Two Western Cape-based companies will explore the Russian market and expand their footprint at the WorldFood Moscow exhibition that will take place in Russia from September 17-20.

Bridge of Hope Wines and SalemCo International will be part of a group of 25 South African companies that received financial support from the department of trade and industry’s export marketing and investment assistance scheme (EMIA) to participate in the event.

According to the department, the objective of the SA national pavilion which will be set up by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) at the WorldFood Moscow is to promote South Africa’s agro-processing industry in order to consolidate and establish the market presence of South Africa products in Russia. The pavilion is also expected to generate greater returns for the South African agro-processing and related industries at the show and within the Russian market.

