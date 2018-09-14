Lion formerly on ‘death row’ becomes dad

South African lion Sylvester, in the Addo Elephant National Park, who was nearly killed by wildlife officials after escaping twice from a national park, has become a father after mother Angel gave birth to two healthy cubs in mid-June.

Sylvester was moved in 2016 to Addo after breakouts from Karoo National Park. In the first escape, the lion was on the run for over three weeks, killing livestock.

During the second, three-day escape, wildlife officials dropped plans to kill him after an outcry from people who said he should be captured and relocated.

– African News Agency (ANA)