South Africa 14.9.2018 07:48 am

Mpembe in court for 2012 incidents in Marikana

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Deputy police commissioner William Mpembe. Picture: Christine Vermooten.

The former North West top cop and eight other policemen face charges relating to a shooting incident in Marikana prior to the Marikana massacre.

Former North West provincial deputy commissioner Major General William Mpembe and eight other policemen are due to appear in the North West High Court on Friday.

They are facing charges relating to a shooting incident in Marikana near Rustenburg prior to the Marikana massacre on August 16, 2012.

The former policeman, who is now head of security at a mining house in Marikana, is accused of the murder of Semi Jokanisi, Tembelakhe Mati, Warrant Officer Hendrik Tsietsi Monene, and Warrant Officer Sello Ronnie Lepaauku.

Mpembe is charged alongside retired Colonel Salmon Johannes Vermaak, 53, who together with Constable Nkosana Mguye, 38, Warrant Officer Masilo Mogale, 49, Warrant Officer Katlego Joseph Sekgweleya, 39, and Khazamola Phillip Makhubela, 49, are accused of the murder of Pumzile Sokhanyile.

Mpembe, 55, faces other charges of defeating the ends of justice, contravention of the contravention of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Act as well as contravention of the Commission Act.

Vermaak further faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the Commission Act.

Mpembe and Vermaak were granted R5,000 bail each while Mguye, Mogale, Sekgweleya and Makhubela were released on R2,000 bail each.

