Mokgoro to attend Koster shack fire victims’ funeral

Seven members of a family burnt to death in Senthumule, Koster west of Rustenburg will be buried on Friday.

Boitumelo Mafoko aged 48, her five children, Debogang Mafoko, 21, Boikanyo Mafoko, 19, Manga Mafoko, 5, Mpopo Mafoko, 3, Koketso Mafoko, two, and grandchild Sanga Mafoko, four-months-old, perished when their shack caught fire in the early hours of Saturday, the fire was suspected to have been caused by a candle.

North West Premier Professor Job Mokgoro was expected to deliver a keynote address at the funeral service, he would be accompanied by Social Development member of the executive council (MEC) Hoffman Galeng.

