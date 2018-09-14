Fatally stabbed North West teacher named as Gadimang Costa Mokolobate

The maths teacher who was fatally stabbed on Thursday in the North West province has been named as 24-year-old Gadimang Mokolobate.

A 17-year-old schoolboy has been arrested in connection with the murder.

In a statement on Friday, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) condemned the shocking incident in which “a mathematics teacher, Gadimang Costa Mokolobate was allegedly stabbed to death by a learner at Ramotshere Technical High School near Dinokana outside Zeerust”.

Sanco Provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe said: “We condemn in the strongest terms possible this ghastly and heinous crime and urge education authorities to summarily dismiss the learner in question while the law takes its course to send an unequivocal message that the bringing of weapons onto school premises as well as such acts of violence are unacceptable in our schooling system.”

North West police said the 24-year-old teacher was killed allegedly by a 17-year-old Grade 10 pupil inside a classroom.

“The 17-year-old Grade 10 learner got in class and approached the educator who was busy on the chalkboard when the educator turned, the learner stabbed him once in the chest without uttering any word,” said Captain Sam Tselanyane.

“The teacher was rushed to Dinokana Health Centre and was certified dead on arrival.”

Tselanyane said the suspect was expected to appear in court.