ANCYL shocked at death of North West teacher, stabbed by pupil

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the North West reacted with shock to death of a teacher, allegedly stabbed by a learner at Ramotshere High School in Dinokana, Zeerust on Thursday.

“ANCYL wishes to forward its condolences to the family of the deceased and to the learners and teachers who had to experience this unprecedented tragedy in their life time. We call on government to urgently arrange counselling for all the learners of the concern school and all the teachers of the concern school and nearby schools,” said provincial spokesperson Tshiamo Tsotetsi in a statement.

“The responsibility placed at the shoulders of the teachers is a massive one as it involves moulding the future of society and country, and thus society has a responsibility to protect and ensure the wellness of both the teachers and learners at our schools. Learning and teaching can never be conducted in fear; therefore elements within society which threatens the safety of the learners and teachers must be confronted and eliminated by society.”

The 24-year-old teacher was killed allegedly by a 17-year-old Grade 10 pupil inside a classroom.

North West police said the teacher was stabbed while he was invigilating Grade 12 pupils.

“The 17-year-old Grade 10 learner got in class and approached the educator who was busy on the chalk board, when the educator turned, the learner stabbed him once in the chest without uttering any word,” said Captain Sam Tselanyane.

“The teacher was rushed to Dinokana Health Centre and was certified dead on arrival.”

Tsotetsi said pupils being in possession of dangerous weapons and drugs on school premises was a reflection of society engulfed in gangsterism.

North West Education and Sport Development member of the executive council (MEC) Sello Lehari was expected to visit the school on Friday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.