Teacher stabbed to death by pupil at Zeerust school

A teacher was stabbed to death by a pupil in Zeerust, North West, the Basic Education Department said today.

“A learner has stabbed a teacher to death in Zeerust, North West. Our officials are there. Police have confirmed. We will get more information regarding the circumstances leading to the death. We convey condolences to the family of the teacher,” department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga tweeted.

Details on the stabbing incident are yet to be released.

This follows a Wednesday incident at Johannesburg’s Eldorado Park Secondary School where a 15-year-old Grade 8 pupil pulled a gun on a teacher. The boy has since been arrested.

“Police arrested the boy today, 13 September 2018 and charged him with pointing a gun and possession of a dangerous weapon, subsequently, the learner was released into his parents’ custody. He will appear tomorrow, 14 September 2018 at the Kliptown Magistrates Court,” the provincial education department said in a statement.

“The school governing body (SGB) immediately suspended the learner and served the parents with a notice of disciplinary hearing for tonight, 13 September 2018.”- African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.