South Africa 13.9.2018 06:59 pm

Denel Munitions releases names of workers killed in blast

ANA
An explosion took place at Rheinmetall Denel Munitions depot in Somerset West, 3 September 2018. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

The firm says it can now begin making funeral arrangements and proceed with other tributes planned to honour their colleagues.

The identities of the eight people who were killed in an explosion at Rheinmetall Denel Munition’s (RDM) Somerset West site on September 3, were released today.

The families of those affected were invited to an information session with the forensic pathology service. Once the families had received the information, they gave permission to RDM to share this with the public at large.

RDM has confirmed that the following staff members died on the day of the incident:

  • Nico Angelo Samuels, 41, plant supervisor
  • Stevon Robert Isaacs, 51, team leader
  • Mxolisi Sigadla, 40, operator
  • Bradley Tandy, 19, operator
  • Jamie Lesley Haydricks, 24, operator
  • Jason Hartzenberg, 22, operator
  • Triston Lance David, 22, operator
  • Thandolwethu Mankayi, 27, operator

“We can now begin making funeral arrangements and we can proceed with the other tributes we had planned to honour our colleagues. The whole of RDM is mourning with the families,” said RDM chief executive Norbert Schulze.

RDM appealed to the media to give the families the space they need to mourn now that they have received this information.

