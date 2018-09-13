Denel Munitions releases names of workers killed in blast

The identities of the eight people who were killed in an explosion at Rheinmetall Denel Munition’s (RDM) Somerset West site on September 3, were released today.

The families of those affected were invited to an information session with the forensic pathology service. Once the families had received the information, they gave permission to RDM to share this with the public at large.

RDM has confirmed that the following staff members died on the day of the incident:

Nico Angelo Samuels, 41, plant supervisor

Stevon Robert Isaacs, 51, team leader

Mxolisi Sigadla, 40, operator

Bradley Tandy, 19, operator

Jamie Lesley Haydricks, 24, operator

Jason Hartzenberg, 22, operator

Triston Lance David, 22, operator

Thandolwethu Mankayi, 27, operator

“We can now begin making funeral arrangements and we can proceed with the other tributes we had planned to honour our colleagues. The whole of RDM is mourning with the families,” said RDM chief executive Norbert Schulze.

RDM appealed to the media to give the families the space they need to mourn now that they have received this information.

– African News Agency (ANA)

