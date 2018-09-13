UPDATE: We did not reach target to run win-a-car competition – Madibeng FM

Madibeng FM in Brits, North West did not reach their target to run a ‘win-a-car competition’, the station said today.

Station manager Nick Motloung said the car competition collapsed because they did not reach the target.

“This was buried years ago,” he responded to allegations that the station scammed listeners through a competition in which they have to send a SMS at a cost of R1.50 to enter the competition and stand a chance to win a brand new car.

A group of about 30 people made of former station co-founders, former presenters and listeners marched to the station in Elandsrand, Brits to hand over a memorandum to the board of directors demanding that Motloung be fired.

They waved placards reading : “Pay back the money, our R1.50”, as the walked up hill on Magaliesberg Street heading to the station’s studio. On arrival neither the board or station manager were there to receive the memorandum.

Listeners then hijacked the airwaves intending to read their memorandum live. Lolo Moloto informed listeners that they were at the station to hand over a memorandum but management was not available to receive the memorandum and they would read it live.

He gave a brief history of the station, but when he started reading the memorandum the police intervened and stopped him, and all protesters were ordered out of the studio.

Motloung, who was reported to be off sick, sent Bridgeman Khoma to receive the memorandum on behalf of the station but protesters refused to hand it over to him, the police intervened and the listeners handed the memorandum to him.

In the memorandum the group demanded that the board should convene an annual general meeting within seven working days and respond to the memorandum within three working days.

One listener, Mabel Khunou, said she send more than 3,000 SMSes at a cost of R1.50 expecting to win a brand new car.

“It is a lot of money, I spent a lot of money on prepaid airtime to enter the competition and in the end, no one won the car,” she said.

“When I asked Nick about the competition, he said he did not reach the target.”

Former station co-founder Thabiso Mohlabane said the station failed to convene an annual general meeting (AGM) as required, and also did not have a bank account. He said money was paid into a bank account belonging to a private company owned by Motloung.

Motloung said the protest was organised by former staff members of the station.

“They are trying to get in but, they are doing it the wrong way,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

