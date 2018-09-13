Aggrieved listeners hijack Madibeng FM airwaves

Listeners of a community radio station in Brits hijacked the airwaves on Thursday after station management did not come out to accept a memorandum.

Former co-founder and presenter Lolo Moloto took to the air at Madibeng FM studios in Elandsrand, Brits, and told listeners that a letter had been sent to the board of directors and station manager Nick Motloung and that a memorandum would be handed over demanding that Motloung be fired.

However, as Moloto was reading the memorandum, live on air, police arrived and intervened, ordering Moloto and others out of the studio.

The group, made up of former presenters and former co-founders, accused Motloung of scamming listeners by initiating a competition in which they stood to win a car.

One listener, Mabel Khunou, said she sent over 3,000 SMSes at a cost of R1.50, hoping to win the car.

“It is a lot of money, I spent a lot of money on prepaid airtime to enter the competition; at the end no one won the car,” she said.

“When I asked Nick about the competition, he said he did not reach the target,” she said.

She further alleged that the car dealer had no agreement with the station over the car prize.

In the memorandum, the group demanded that the board should convene an annual general meeting within seven working days and respond to the memorandum within three working days.

Bridgeman Khoma accepted the memorandum on behalf of the station.

