WATCH: Braai army leader tasked with bringing biggest braai record back to SA

If there is one thing South Africans are known for, it is braaiing.

However, the shameful fact is that the USA currently holds the world record for the biggest simultaneous braai in history, at 564 people.

This is why, as the North Coast Courier has reported, Eugene Zietsman, the leader of the South African Braai Army, has tackled the daunting task of getting 700 braaimasters together on the day before Heritage Day (aka ‘Braai Day’) to knock the Yanks off what is rightfully our perch.

The record attempt is going to be undertaken in partnership with the Round Table Club of Ballito (to receive 30 percent of the takings) and the Ballito Dolphins Rugby Club (another 30 percent) at Sugar Rush Park on September 23.

“We are hoping to get around 700 braaiers and thousands of spectators, so it promises to be one of the biggest parties KZN has ever seen!” Zietsman said.

It is important to note, though, that there are stringent rules for breaking a world record and this is most certainly not a ‘bring and braai’.

WATCH: Eugene Zietsman, the leader of the South Africa's Braai Army, has tackled the daunting task of getting 700 braaimasters together the day before Heritage Day to take the world record for the biggest simultaneous braai in history.Will you be taking part in this historical event? Posted by North Coast Courier on Tuesday, 11 September 2018

Spectators will be welcome on the day to come watch, enjoy a drink at the beer garden, buy some food from one of the tasty food stalls and enjoy the live entertainment.

In order to be a part of the record, you need to visit the Braai World Record Attempt Facebook page and follow the link to register.

The cost is R400 per entry, but you get loads back, including:

a mini braai

tongs

a braaimaster apron

a cap

your braai wors

1 litre coke

a R1,000 voucher for Wild Coolers

a super snazzy lapel pin that you can wear with pride to show you were part of the largest simultaneous braai in history.

If you would like to braai in a team, it is R700 for two, R1,200 for a team of four and R1,500 for a corporate group.

Check-in on the day will start at 10am with the braaimasters lining up at 11.45am and being counted by the Guinness World Record auditors before the action gets under way at 12pm.

“Don’t bring your own food and drinks. There will be both cooked and raw food on sale (in case you want to braai).”

For more information, visit the Braai World Record Attempt Facebook page, or contact Eugene Zietsman at 084 677 7799.

