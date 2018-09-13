Cele admits early-morning crime at shebeens is a major problem

Police are fighting battles that are not theirs and cannot fight the increasing levels of crime alone, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who was speaking broadly about crime at a summit on Thursday.

During his speech, he said that shebeens would close at midnight if he had his way, as they contributed to the high crime stats.

Speaking at the national crime summit at the Birchwood Hotel on Thursday morning, Cele said every government department and the community could help fight soaring crime levels.

“If everyone can do his or her part, there will be less crime.”

The minister, during his address, reflected on the 2017/18 crime stats and wondered how environmental design was contributing to crime.

“It can’t just be police fighting crime. If you have to pick up 57 dead bodies daily, I’m sure you too can’t be normal. We can’t do it alone. We are in an abnormal situation that requires less finger pointing,” he said.

The police would urgently do something about the increasing crime levels. He said education centres had even become centres of crime.

“As we speak we have a situation with universities. You get stories that police killed someone; nobody asks what happened for police to be so careless.”

The minister plans to engage with traditional leaders for assistance in curbing rape.

He was joined by social development’s Susan Shabangu and cooperative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Andries Nel.

The minister’s address followed the release of crime statistics on Tuesday, which revealed alarming increases in levels of crime.