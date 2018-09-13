Two arrested for possession of firearms and explosives

Two suspects aged 22 and 36 were arrested in Khayelitsha for being in possession of prohibited firearms, ammunition, explosive devices and stolen property, police said.

“In our pursuit to eradicate serious and violent crimes in the Western Cape, and to create a safer environment for the communities, members attached to the Flying Squad conducted an operation last night at a residence in Solomon Tshuku Street, Site C, Khayelitsha,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects aged 22 and 36 for the illegal possession of prohibited firearms, ammunition and explosives devices, as well as stolen property.”

Traut said three firearms comprising an R5 assault rifle, an R4 assault rifle and a nine mm pistol were confiscated, together with an assortment of ammunition for various calibres of firearms were found.

“Two explosive wires and gunpowder were also seized as well as two bulletproof vests. The suspects are due to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha once they have been charged.”

