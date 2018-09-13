 
South Africa 13.9.2018

Zondo to rule on Duduzane and Guptas’ request to cross-examine witnesses

ANA
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo returns from the recess during the first day of proceedings at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture held in Johannesburg, 20 August 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise



The controversial family has told the commission through its lawyer that it won’t travel to South Africa to testify.

The Guptas and former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, will know on Thursday whether they will be allowed to cross-examine state capture witnesses.

Commission chairman Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to rule on their request to cross-examine former finance deputy minister, Mcebisi Jonas, ex-MP Vytjie Mentor, and fired government spin doctor Themba Maseko.

Last week, the commission heard how the fugitive Gupta family were not willing to travel to South Africa to testify, and preferred to participate through a video link from a location in Dubai.

The family’s advocate Mike Hellens told the commission that his client Ajay Gupta will not return to the country and subject himself to the “incompetent” police and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Zondo said the Guptas feared arrest and raised questions about the jurisdictional limitations.

This week, the deputy chief justice requested that the Guptas file affidavits and motivate on their stance to not return to South Africa.

Jonas, Maseko, and Mentor gave explosive testimonies at the commission implicating the Guptas, Zuma and Duduzane in the state capture saga.

Another witness, acting government spokesperson Phumla Williams testified how former communication minister, Faith Muthambi, disregarded procurement rules and sought to “steal at all costs” by directing government advertising spend to Gupta-owned media outlets.

The Zondo-led commission is investigating allegations of undue influence the controversial Guptas had over Zuma, his cabinet ministers and leaders at state enterprises to do their bidding for state tenders worth billions of rand.

