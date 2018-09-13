Zuma denies existence of state capture

Former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, denied the existence of state capture, despite setting up the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations state capture.

Speaking to students at Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha, Zuma said the state is composed of three branches, the executive, parliament and the judiciary. He asked which one of those is captured.

“There is no state that is captured, the judiciary is not captured, Parliament is not captured. So where is the state capture?” Zuma asked.

“There is no state capture in [South Africa] SA, there are people who did things to others, but there is no such thing called state capture. Let us not swallow everything that is given to us.”

He said ‘state capture’ was a political decorated phrase which had its intentions.

Earlier this year, Zuma pronounced the establishment of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture which is currently underway in Johannesburg. He appointed deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to chair the commission after a recommendation by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

The commission is tasked to probe the allegations of state capture levelled against the controversial Gupta family.

The Gupta family have been accused of using their friendship with Zuma to enrich themselves through corrupt dealings involving government departments and the state-owned enterprises.

Zuma has often distanced himself from the alleged actions of the Gupta brothers.

In his speech on Wednesday, Zuma criticised the constitutional democracy and said South Africa was not a complete democracy because parliament does not have a final say.

