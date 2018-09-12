 
South Africa 12.9.2018 07:49 pm

Furious justice minister off to court over closed HQ

ANA
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Advocate Tshililo Michael Masutha during a press briefing at the Tshedimosetso House, 24 October 2016. Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Masutha says Solly Msimanga should have considered ‘the dire consequences of shutting down the nerve centre’ of the justice department.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha says he will go to court to challenge Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga’s decision to shut down the Poynton Building, which houses the department’s Pretoria headquarters, for safety reasons.

“The minister of justice and correctional services will have no option but to approach the courts on an urgent basis to challenge Councillor Msimanga’s decision,” the department said.

Msimanga this morning announced that nobody would be allowed into the building “until such time that all regulations are adhered to”.

Masutha said Msimanga should have considered “the dire consequences of shutting down the nerve centre” of the justice department.

African News Ageny (ANA)

