Furious justice minister off to court over closed HQ

Justice Minister Michael Masutha says he will go to court to challenge Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga’s decision to shut down the Poynton Building, which houses the department’s Pretoria headquarters, for safety reasons.

“The minister of justice and correctional services will have no option but to approach the courts on an urgent basis to challenge Councillor Msimanga’s decision,” the department said.

Msimanga this morning announced that nobody would be allowed into the building “until such time that all regulations are adhered to”.

Masutha said Msimanga should have considered “the dire consequences of shutting down the nerve centre” of the justice department.

– African News Ageny (ANA)

