Motorist shoots at protesters in Letlhabile, North West

A motorist fired shots at protesters during violent protests engulfing Madibeng municipality, North West police said today.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said occupants of a white Mercedes-Benz travelling from the direction of Brits allegedly fired shots randomly at protesters in Letlhabile on Tuesday night.

“A petrol bomb was thrown at the protesters’ vehicle while one person sustained injuries due to a bullet that was fired from the Mercedes-Benz. Subsequently, two vehicles caught fire. The suspects fled the scene in the car and are still at large,” he said.

Residents of Letlhabile barricaded the road linking Letlhabile and Brits with stones and burning tyres on Tuesday night, complaining about conditions of the road. They allegedly pelted passing motorists with stones.

Public Order Police managed to disperse the crowd and four people were arrested for public violence.

In Brits today, the police dispersed two groups that attacked each other near the Madibeng municipality offices.

“It is not clear at this stage what led to the fight. The situation is currently calm,” said Mokgwabone.

In Damonsville and Mothotlung, east of Brits, police were monitoring the situation where members of the community barricaded roads with various objects, demanding water. And in the Moretele municipality, a guard house was torched in Mathibestad and 33 people arrested for public violence during protests over access to water.

North West acting provincial police commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo condemned the violent protests in Madibeng and Moretele.

He requested members of the community to work together with the police in exposing criminal elements.

Police are monitoring the situation at the affected areas to stabilise and restore order.

– African News Agency (ANA)

