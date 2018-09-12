Saftu to sue govt over deadly Joburg blaze – Vavi

General secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi, said they will sue government for the deadly blaze which claimed the lives of three firefighters at the Bank of Lisbon building in the Johannesburg CBD last week.

“How do you send firefighters in a building when you know there are no fire extinguishers? We’re going to sue them on behalf of those families and on behalf of those workers,” Vavi said during a memorial service held at Ellis Park Arena for the three firefighters.

“We do not go to these work places to sell our lives and our limbs. But it happens because of the uncaring government, a terrible twin of a capitalistic system,” Vavi said.

Vavi said the premier of Gauteng, David Makhura, knew that the building had only 21% compliance with fire and safety regulations and still allowed it to be used. He accused Makhura of sending firefighters to their deaths.

The Bank of Lisbon building houses the Gauteng departments of health, human settlements, and cooperative government and traditional affairs.

Simphiwe Moropane, 28, Khathutshelo Muedi, 37, and Mduduzi Ndlovu, 40, lost their lives as they battled the blaze in the building.

A firefighter who spoke during the memorial service also blamed the government for the deaths of his colleagues.

“Government killed the people. We never expected to find a government building that did not comply. There was no water in that building,” said Mzukayise Zwane.

The firefighters will be buried at the weekend.

– African News Agency (ANA)

