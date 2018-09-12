 
South Africa 12.9.2018 04:44 pm

Forensic results of Denel Munition explosion probe to be released this week

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan visited the Rheinmetall Denel Munition Site in Somerset West, 12 September 2018. Joining him at the press briefing was the company's CEO, Norbert Schulze, right. - Picture: Tracey Adams - ANA

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan visited the Rheinmetall Denel Munition Site in Somerset West, 12 September 2018. Joining him at the press briefing was the company's CEO, Norbert Schulze, right. - Picture: Tracey Adams - ANA

The information will be released after consultation with the families during the course of the day on Friday, said RDM CEO Norbert Schulze.

The results of a forensic identification into the deadly explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) munitions factory in Strand nine days ago will be released later this week.

The management of RDM hosted a lunch today for the families affected by the explosion which claimed the lives of eight employees on September 3.

“We can confirm that the results of the forensic identification will be concluded this week and we will release that information, after consultation with the families, during the course of the day this Friday,” said RDM CEO Norbert Schulze in a statement.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and chairperson of the Rheinmetall Group, Armin Papperger, were present at the lunch to engage with the families and offer further support.

Also in attendance were Denel Group Acting CEO Mike Kgobe, Denel Board member Thami Magazi, as well as Department of Public Enterprises Acting Director-General Makgola Makololo.

“Today’s lunch forms part of a series of engagements with the families, RDM staff and the greater community,” the company said in a statement.

African News Agency (ANA)

