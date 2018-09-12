Nationalise everything, says Zuma

Addressing Walter Sisulu University students in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape about his views on the need for free education, former president Jacob Zuma expressed his belief that mines, banks and monopoly industries should be nationalised.

#Zuma: The people who wrote this document (Freedom Charter) knew what they were doing. They said that when we are free we should nationalise the banks, mines and monopoly industries. — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) September 12, 2018

Addressing a packed house, the former president slammed “institutionalised racism” as the cause of the current “challenges in education” that South Africa is facing.

President Jacob Zuma today in Mthatha; WSU; previously at the University of Free State. pic.twitter.com/oq1q1tp9lT — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_Revolution18) September 12, 2018

#Zuma “I will never regret that I was the one who led governmnet when that decision (free education) was taken” — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) September 12, 2018

He also restated his support for free education and highlighted his role in establishing the Heher commission to look into the feasibility of free higher education.

“To me it was important to establish this as policy,” he said.

Zuma acknowledged problems with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

“The NSFAS played its role and kept on increasing each year during the past two administrations. However, it had its problems,” he said.

“Students complained that NSFAS would only provide funding for one year. We kept increasing it, but the problem remained the same,” he continued.

WATCH: Why does Magashule continue to call Zuma president? He said these problems led to his desire to provide free education for poor South Africans as per the Freedom Charter and his commitment to making sure that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges would be fully subsidised within five years.

While some have supported Zuma’s decision on free education, others have pointed out that he only made the call in 2017 after the #FeesMustFall movement had been ground to a halt, mostly by government itself.

This has led to suggestions that he made the call knowing he would not be president for much longer and the difficult responsibility to implement it would fall on his successor.

Zuma also said black South Africans needed to do more to get back the land.

“The reason why we, the blacks, are poor is because of the land that was taken from us. We have got to argue for the land properly. Not like how we are arguing about it,” he said.

The main reason I don't Support Jacob Zuma is because he promised to Eradicate all Shacks by 2014 and failed to deliver on that, he disbanded @ANCYLhq in 2011 because he refused to nationalise banks,mines and land expropriation. He only spoke of Free Education in 2017 after #FMF — Selatole DIMO (@Gr8edgar) June 18, 2018

Zuma’s calls for nationalisation may come as a surprise, as he made no such calls during his nearly two terms in office.

“Nationalisation is not the ANC or government policy. Our policy is a mixed economy,” Zuma told an audience of businesspeople and diplomats in 2012 when asked to clarify his party’s policy.

“There are no mixed signals. Nationalisation is not our policy. It is very clear,” he emphasised at the time.

The massive turnout the address received also highlighted the former president’s continued popularity.

Jacob Zuma remains a very popular figure in the ANC in fact even more popular that Ramaphosa ???????????? #ZumaFreeEducation — FlexOffender (@Who_is_Odwa) September 12, 2018

