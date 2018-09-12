Police arrest five suspects for slaughter of KZN couple

Kwazulu-Natal police have arrested five suspects in connection with the brutal slaughter of a Cottonlands couple whose bodies were found in their Verulam home on September 3.

In a police statement, Brigadier Jay Naicker said crime intelligence officers and Verulam detectives searched Inanda, Ndwedwe, and Cottonlands and were able to track down the suspects and arrest them on Tuesday.

“Stolen property including cellphones and a motor vehicle as well as various household items were seized from the arrested men. The suspects, who are aged between 18 and 30, are expected to make their first appearance at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Friday, 14 September 2018.”

Dhir Singh, 68, and his wife Kay Singh, 63, were found in the bathroom of their home – Kay was found lying face down in the bathtub, her hands tied behind her back. It is believed she was strangled. Her husband had been stabbed in the neck.

The five suspects face charges of murder and robbery.

In another murder case, police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 66-year-old man at his farm in Creighton. A group of three armed men allegedly shot Peter Scott dead and tied up his wife. They then fled the scene with laptops, cell phones, and other items.

“The suspect was found at his homestead with a firearm and six rounds of ammunition as well as property stolen from the victims home including their cellphones. The suspect will be charged and will appear in court soon.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.