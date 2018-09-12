‘DHL’ truck found transporting immigrants into SA

At least 87 undocumented migrants from Malawi travelling to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, were found inside a truck stopped by traffic officers near Polokwane on Wednesday.

The yellow truck was branded with international courier company DHL’s logo and colours. Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the driver failed to adhere to a traffic sign when officers pulled him off the road.

”Subsequently, the provincial traffic officers pulled it off and discovered 87 undocumented Malawian nationals. The driver was immediately arrested, police were called and started with initial investigations. The undocumented individuals are being processed accordingly.”

The driver, who is in his 50’s, will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court soon.

