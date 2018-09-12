 
South Africa 12.9.2018 12:57 pm

DHL-branded truck found transporting immigrants into SA

ANA
Picture: SAPS

Police say the Limpopo traffic officers discovered 87 undocumented Malawian nationals inside the truck.

At least 87 undocumented migrants from Malawi travelling to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, were found inside a truck stopped by traffic officers near Polokwane on Wednesday.

The yellow truck was branded with international courier company DHL’s logo and colours.

The company says it is looking into how its vehicle, if indeed it is theirs and not one illegally branded with their logo, became involved.

“DHL is aware of the news reports and we are investigating the matter. The truck is not used by DHL Express locally and we are looking into how a vehicle with our logo has been involved. We do not condone the use of our network or assets for illegal activities,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the driver failed to adhere to a traffic sign when officers pulled him off the road.

”Subsequently, the provincial traffic officers pulled it off and discovered 87 undocumented Malawian nationals. The driver was immediately arrested, police were called and started with initial investigations. The undocumented individuals are being processed accordingly.”

The driver, who is in his 50’s, will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court soon.

