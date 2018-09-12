Body of missing Ekurhuleni man found near Free State farm

The body of a man identified as 64-year-old Lijana John Mofokeng of Thokoza in Ekurhuleni has been found at a farm near Bethlehem in the Free State.

Police said Mofokeng, who was reported missing, was last seen on Saturday September 8 while attending a funeral in Bethlehem.

“We sadly inform you that he was found deceased yesterday evening 11 September at a farm near Bethlehem,” said Captain Zweli Mohobeleli.

“His body was discovered by a woman who was looking for her geese near a dam in the vicinity. No foul play is suspected. We await post-mortem results to conclusively reveal the cause of his death.

“We would also like to thank everyone, including the media, for their efforts in searching for the late Mofokeng when he was first reported missing.”

Bethlehem Cluster Commander Major General Jan Tsotetsi has sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved family.

