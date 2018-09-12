 
menu
South Africa 12.9.2018 10:38 am

UKZN hosts Steve Biko memorial lecture

ANA
Steve Biko (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Dispatch)

Steve Biko (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Dispatch)

Keynote speakers are Sibongile Mkhabela, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and Pandelani Nefolovodwe, community development practitioner and activist.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal and the Umtapo Board is on Wednesday evening expected to host the annual Steve Biko Memorial Lecture at the Senate Chamber, Westville Campus.

Anti-apartheid activist Bantu Stephen Biko, who was at the forefront of the grassroots Black Consciousness Movement from the late 1960s to the 1970s, was assassinated by state security agents on 12 September 1977. He was only 30 when he died.

Keynote speakers at the lecture are Sibongile Mkhabela, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and Pandelani Nefolovodwe, community development practitioner and activist.

The topics they will discuss include: “SA’s Flagrant Abuse of Women and Children:  The Need for Moral Regeneration” and “The Current Political Landscape and Biko’s Quest for True Humanity”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Why is Steve Biko’s remarkable legacy often overlooked? 12.9.2018
Steve Biko letter on Mapetla Mohapi’s death to be auctioned in the US 14.11.2017
Unisa to confer posthumous honorary degree on Steve Biko 9.11.2017

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.