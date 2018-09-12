 
South Africa 12.9.2018 08:31 am

20 traffic cops in Limpopo court for corruption

Court. File photo: SAPS (Twitter)

The Hawks say the officers are charged with corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

As many as 20 traffic officers from various districts in Limpopo are appearing in various magistrates courts facing charges of corruption.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RMTC) said the “disgraced” traffic officials began appearing on Monday.

“They are criminally charged with corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice,” said the RMTC, which said the suspects were “shamefully arrested” by members of its anti-corruption unit together with the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations – better known as the Hawks.

In December 2017, 20 people including traffic officers, licensing officers, and their civilian collaborators were arrested in Tzaneen and Greater Letaba municipal area.

