KZN health dept expresses shock over death of pregnant nurse

KwaZulu-Natal Health member of the executive council (MEC) Sibongiseni Dhlomo has expressed shock and sadness after the body of a pregnant nurse was found down a cliff at Oribi Gorge, near Port Shepstone.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the body was discovered on Friday morning, at around 10am, and showed signs of severe assault.

Nelisa Cele, 31, who was six months pregnant, left her home last week Wednesday to finalise a car deal and was expected to return with a new vehicle, but failed to come home.

Her lifeless body was found on Friday by a tourist from Johannesburg who had been following birds and taking photographs in the area.

Dhlomo sent condolences to the family.

“The murder of a healthcare workers is always a sad day for us, because these are people who are tasked to do the Lord’s work, which is to save lives and bring healing to those who are ailing,” he said.

“These incidents are therefore extremely concerning. There is just no place for brutal incidents such as this one in our society. It is unacceptable, and we call on law enforcement authorities to do everything in their power to bring the responsible persons to book.”

No arrests have been made and police investigations continue.

– African News Agency (ANA)

