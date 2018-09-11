Two Ekurhuleni brothers die after falling ill at school

A seven-year-old and his 10-year-old brother died at a clinic today after falling ill while at school, the Gauteng department of education said.

The boys attended the Kumalo Primary School in Katlehong.

The department said a five-year-old sibling found at their home by school authorities who went to inform the family about the tragic loss, also complained of stomach cramps and was rushed to the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital.

Education member of the executive council (MEC) Panyaza Lesufi sent condolences to the family. He said an independent team was established to investigate and verify statements from the school and the parents.

“On behalf of the entire education fraternity in Gauteng, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased learners and wish them peace and comfort during this difficult time,” Lesufi said.

“We hope that the family will find comfort in the knowledge that we too share their loss. No words are enough to express our sorrow at a loss of a child.”

Police are also investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.