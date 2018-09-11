Klerksdorp public violence suspects granted bail

Twelve people arrested for public violence and possession of suspected stolen goods were granted bail at the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court today, North West police said.

The arrests followed violence which broke out in Pienaarsdorp on Sunday following the death of a local taxi driver and the subsequent murder of a foreign national, apparently in retaliation.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said 11 of the accused were released on R500 bail each, while one person was released on warning. The matter was postponed to October 18 for investigation and legal representation.

Mokgwabone said: “Acts of violence continued on Monday, 10 September 2018 and several buildings belonging to foreign nationals were torched at Viljoen and Coetzee streets. The violence also led to looting of two businesses and torching of ten vehicles at a place that is owned by a foreign national and used for backyard mechanical repairs.”

Violence flared up after police who were on patrol in Pienaarsdorp found the body of a man on Sunday morning.

“It came out later that the body with two stab wounds was of a local taxi driver. An unconfirmed number of taxi drivers allegedly grouped themselves with intention to avenge their colleague’s death who they alleged was killed by foreign nationals.

“According to information available at this stage, reports suggests that later during the day, a 28-year-old Zimbabwean foreign national was allegedly stabbed with a knife on the chest by taxi drivers while at his tuckshop. He was taken to hospital, but certified dead on arrival,” he said.

He said investigations into all reported cases continue and nobody has been arrested and charged for either of the murders.

The police were maintaining a presence in the area to restore order.

– African News Agency (ANA)

