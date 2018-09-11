Crime stats: Gauteng records most farm murders, taxi killings

Gauteng was the highest contributing province in farm murders followed by the North West and Limpopo, according to the 2017/18 crime statistics released in parliament today.

The statistics showed that the 62 recorded farm murders were one of the contributors to murder related crimes in the country.

“Farm murders had 62 murders and the highest contributing province was Gauteng with 12, followed by North West and Limpopo with nine each,” head of police crime research and statistics, Major General Norman Sekhukhune said.

There were eight each in Mpumalanga and Free State, seven in KwaZulu-Natal, and three each in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Western Cape.

He added that acts of violence against persons on farms and smallholdings refer to acts aimed at persons residing on, working on or visiting farms and smallholdings, whether with the intent to murder, rape, rob or inflict bodily harm.

Furthermore, taxi-related violence contributed more than 200 killings to the national murder rate, with Gauteng recording the highest figure.

Out of 237 taxi-related murders, Gauteng was the highest contributor with 110, followed by the Western Cape with 45 and the Eastern Cape with 39.

According to Sekhukhune, the Northern Cape was the only province which recorded no taxi-related murders.

– African News Agency (ANA)

