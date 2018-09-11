Child rapist’s sentencing postponed as magistrate didn’t arrive

The sentencing of a 23-year-old man, found guilty of raping two girls in 2014, was postponed today in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court north of Pretoria.

“William Ribombo raped two girls aged 14 years, both in 2014. The first girl was raped at Mmotla village [near Temba in the North West] on the road to Ratjiepan in July 2014, and the second girl was attacked in October 2014 next to Jubilee Hospital when she was forced under the bridge and raped,” said local police spokesperson Constable Herman Moremi.

Police said Ribombo was scheduled to be sentenced today, but the case was postponed to tomorrow.

“The magistrate didn’t arrive in court and the case was postponed for [Wednesday] tomorrow for sentencing. He was found guilty on both charges,” said Moremi.

– African News Agency (ANA)

