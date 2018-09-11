State capture proceedings postponed until further notice

The commission of inquiry into state capture has announced that they have postponed hearings until further notice.

In a statement, the commission said the hearings of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state that were supposed to be held on Wednesday at 10am have been postponed.

The commission said it would announce its programme on Wednesday.

The hearings were expected to resume with testimony from former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan.

Chair of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was expected to deliver his ruling on numerous applications received for leave to cross-examine witnesses who have already appeared.