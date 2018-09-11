 
South Africa 11.9.2018 02:17 pm

State capture proceedings postponed until further notice

Citizen reporter
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo returns from the recess during the first day of proceedings at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture held in Johannesburg, 20 August 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

In an unexpected announcement, the commission says it will clarify the way forward tomorrow.

The commission of inquiry into state capture has announced that they have postponed hearings until further notice.

In a statement, the commission said the hearings of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state that were supposed to be held on Wednesday at 10am have been postponed.

The commission said it would announce its programme on Wednesday.

The hearings were expected to resume with testimony from former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan.

Chair of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was expected to deliver his ruling on numerous applications received for leave to cross-examine witnesses who have already appeared.

