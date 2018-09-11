Pretoria schoolgirl in trouble for explicit lap dance video

A grade 12 Hammanskraal pupil is in hot water after an explicit video clip of her performing what appears to be a lap dance on another pupil in a classroom has surfaced online, reported Pretoria North Rekord.

It is the second such video to appear of the “lap dance” performed at Sikhululekile Secondary School and was reportedly filmed in February of this year.

The female pupil seen in the video has appeared before a disciplinary committee and was suspended for five days, according to the Gauteng education department.

“It is unfortunate that the pupil is pregnant and currently at home in preparation for giving birth,” said the department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona in a statement this week. “The disciplinary process will resume on her return.”

Mabona confirmed further investigations are under way.

He said the outcome of these investigations will determine what disciplinary action will be taken against all the pupils implicated in the videos.

“Our psychosocial team has been dispatched to the school to offer support and counselling to all affected by this incident,” he said.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We are highly disappointed by the conduct of these pupils, which has brought the school in disrepute.

“Sikhululekile Secondary School is one of our best performing schools that produces 100% pass, especially in mathematics and science. Schools are institutions of teaching and learning and should be treated as such. We strongly condemn any acts of misconduct, which seeks to undermine the dignity of our learning institutions.”

He said the GDE has numerous programmes that discourage early sexual activity, which includes life orientation programmes that focus on overall personal well-being.

“We have awareness campaigns that include mother-daughter dialogues which help teenagers and mothers to talk more openly about sexuality,” said Lesufi.

“The voluntary counselling and HIV testing programme in schools create awareness on protected sex as well as knowing one’s status. The combinations of these programmes are aimed at curbing pupil pregnancy.”

