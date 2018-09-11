Close brothels or leave Klerksdorp, Nigerians warn

The Nigerian Union on Tuesday warned Nigerians against running brothels and said those involved in the prostitution business in Klerksdorp should close up shop at the end of the month.

“We are trying to eradicate that magosha [prostitute] business from that Pienaarsdorp, that is our first agenda. We have already told them that we do not want that business anymore or else they leave Klerksdorp,” said Bello Isaiah, the general secretary of the Nigerian Union.

Speaking on the telephone from Johannesburg, Isaiah said: “They are supposed to stop before the end of September. We just gave them time to pack their things and take the girls back where they got them from.”

He said in the past the union had managed to reduce the number of prostitutes a procurer was allowed to handle. He said they “scaled down” to one girl from five, and now was the time that prostitution should stop.

The union issued the directive after a taxi driver was killed in Pienaarsdorp on Sunday allegedly over a prostitute.

A 28-year-old Zimbabwean man was killed when taxi drivers allegedly launched a revenge attack on foreigners. He was stabbed in the chest with a knife and was certified died on arrival at the hospital.

Several houses and eight cars were torched in the ensuing violence that allegedly pitted taxi drivers against foreign nationals.

At least 12 people were arrested in the melee and were due to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has called for calm, restraint, and peace in the area.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.