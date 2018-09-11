KZN father dies after alleged police brutality

Last Tuesday, a six-year-old Montford girl watched in horror as her father was allegedly brutally assaulted while handcuffed in his home by police officers, reported Rising Sun Chatsworth.

On Wednesday, the little girl had to relive the horror after she was told that her dad has passed away.

The family of 32-year-old Regan Naidoo have lodged a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), as they believe that police brutality led to the death of their loved one.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that Naidoo was arrested and detained at Chatsworth SAPS in connection with a triple murder in Woodhurst, a week before his death.

According to Naidoo’s family, they were told by police that he was hungry and they bought him a pie, which he choked on and later died at the RK Khan Hospital.

An independent post-mortem was conducted by the family and they are awaiting results.

Speaking to journalists, Naidoo’s distraught wife, who is six months pregnant said, “Regan was a humble and kind person and he was a loving father to our six-year-old daughter. My family and I hope and pray that justice is served because he did not deserve to die in such a cruel and unfair manner.”

Naidoo worked as an alarm technician and was the sole breadwinner of his family.

Close relatives are appealing to Ipid to speed up the investigation as the family needs closure. Naidoo was laid to rest last Thursday.

National spokesperson of Ipid Moses Dlamini confirmed that the incident is being investigated: “The police alleged that the deceased died on the way to hospital, however, witnesses claimed that the deceased was assaulted. An investigation is currently underway. No arrests have been made.”

Police minister Bheki Cele contacted Naidoo’s family after he was informed of the incident.

