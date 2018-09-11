KZN municipality officials and company directors in court for fraud

At least 10 suspects aged between 20 and 48 are expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday to face charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the suspects include five officials from Harry Gwala District municipality, four company directors, and the husband of the official.

“It is alleged that the municipal officials, which include a director, project manager, finance manager and administration manager, colluded with service providers by processing false claims for services that were not rendered,” said the brigadier.

“Almost R1.3 million was allegedly shared amongst the officials and their accomplices.”

