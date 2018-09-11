A reminder that Joburg water restrictions are still in full force

As spring settles in the city, and pools reopen and gardens need tending, the city of Johannesburg is reminding residents of the level 1 water restrictions that are still in place, it told Randburg Sun.

MMC for environmental and infrastructure services Nico de Jager said residents are reminded to reduce their water consumption patterns, especially given the fact that the city’s reservoirs are still recovering from the massive outage last week.

“Watering of gardens is not allowed between 6am and 6pm in summer months, from 1 September to 31 March and, furthermore, it is not permitted to wash paved areas and driveways using hose pipes,” he said.