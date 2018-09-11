ANCWL to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Albertina Sisulu

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) is expected to celebrate the lives of struggle icons Winnie Madikizela Mandela and Albertina Nontsikelelo Sisulu.

In a statement late on Monday, the women’s league said it would also commemorate the launch of the Bantu Women’s League, a predecessor of the ANCWL.

“Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Mama Albertina Nontsikelelo Sisulu were icons and heroines of the struggle for liberation and soldiers for women who would have been presidents of the ANC and the country had patriarchy not prevailed,” said the statement issued by ANCWL Secretary-General Meokgo Matuba.

“They were leaders of the ANCWL who we continue to draw inspiration from and we will celebrate their lives with pride.”

The ANCWL said Madikizela Mandela would be celebrated this month with activities from the 23 – 26 September.

Madikizela-Mandela, who died earlier this year on 2 April, would have turned 82 on the 26th of September.

The women’s league said activities would include the launch of the Winnie Madikizela Mandela doek, a cultural carnival at her street of residence in Soweto, a memorial lecture, a blousing ceremony of young women and a Winnie Mandela #IamWinnie Young Women Convention.

“Mama Albertina Nontsikelelo Sisulu will be celebrated in October and a full schedule of activities will be released at the beginning of October,” said the statement. Sisulu died on 2 June 2011 at the age of 92. This year the ANC is celebrating her centenary.

“Key among these activities to be announced will be an interaction with professional women, rural women and women artists for them to showcase their talents and work. We will also embark on Thuma Mina activities in honour of Ma Albertina Nontsikelelo Sisulu that will include door to door visits in rural areas,” said the ANCWL.

“In November, we will honour the work of Mama Charlotte Maxeke by commemorating the launch of hundred years of organised women’s struggles, Bantu Women’s League.

“We will give Mbokodo awards to outstanding women who have made a difference in the lives of other women among many activities that will still be communicated at the beginning of November.”

The ANCWL said all women and women organisations are being invited to “celebrate these giants of our liberation as we soldier on deepening the struggles of women and building a united front of women”.

