ANC won’t probe ‘Durban plot meeting’ – Zizi Kodwa

Despite calls by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu for the party to “take seriously” a Sunday newspaper report of a plot by former president Jacob Zuma and his allies to topple President Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC presidency head Zizi Kodwa yesterday said the organisation would not investigate the matter.

Zuma, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo are reported to have held a clandestine meeting last Thursday to discuss a plan to overthrow Ramaphosa.

The meeting is said to have discussed a fight-back strategy, including taking legal action to nullify ANC national conference resolutions taken last year.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Kodwa brushed off any effect the reported plot would have on the ANC, saying the party would not question Magashule on the meeting.

“That was not an ANC meeting,” Kodwa told journalists.

“The ANC will leave that Durban matter to individuals concerned and will not investigate,” he said.

Although the briefing was on the commission of inquiry, Kodwa said less about it: “The commission should investigate anyone – whether son of former president or former premier.”

Congress of South African Trade Unions secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali said yesterday this was a “fight-back” by Zuma and his loyalists.

“It may not be an open thing, but you can see what is happening. Zuma seems to be holding a deep hatred of how he has been treated in the ANC.”

