Those at ‘secret Durban plot meeting’ should explain – Kodwa

Former president Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary Ace Magashule and others who are alleged to have attended secret meetings in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, plotting to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa as head of the governing party, should give answers and not the ANC, spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said today.

He said the African National Congress (ANC) does not hold secret meetings.

“We do not know if there was such a meeting or not, but the people who were there are best placed to respond to questions about the gathering. The ANC, as it has always done, [invites journalists] to a photo opportunity at its meetings so that it is not suspected what an ANC [national executive committee] NEC meeting is all about,” Kodwa told reporters on the sidelines of the state capture commission of inquiry in Johannesburg.

“So we cannot speak on behalf of people who were in that meeting…what we are concerned with is unity and renewal of the organisation.”

When asked whether the ANC has inquired from Magashule about the meeting, Kodwa replied: “It is not for us [the ANC] to ask what the meeting was about, whether there is an issue or a plot by people in some meeting…we cannot as the ANC talk about a meeting we were not part of.”

He reiterated his stance that the ANC is “not on trial” at the commission. Kodwa added that the outcome of the December 2017 conference where Ramaphosa was elected, will not change, “despite the wishes of those inside or outside the ANC”.

The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that top figures in the ANC, including Magashule, were holding secret meetings plotting to remove Ramaphosa. Zuma, Magashule, North West’s former premier Supra Mahumapelo, ANC Women’s League secretary Matuba Meokgo and ANC Youth League (ANCYL) KwaZulu-Natal leader Thanduxolo Sabelo reportedly met on Thursday at the Maharani Hotel in Durban.

That meeting, according to the newspaper, was preceded by another one the previous day in Umhlanga Rocks, where former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni was in attendance.

The group, which supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to take over from the former president, is said to be setting their eyes on challenging the outcomes of the December conference, claiming massive irregularities at branches and that most of the conference delegates were illegitimate.

– African News Agency (ANA)

